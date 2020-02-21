CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say they've solved a 20-year-old cold case by tracking down a woman accused of killing her newborn son and dumping his body in 1999.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it charged 54-year-old Deborah Riddle O’Conner with first-degree murder Thursday.

Investigators alleged she gave birth to the baby just one day before he was placed in a trash bag and tossed from a car south of Fayetteville.

DNA was recently sent to a lab for testing, and detectives used the results to locate O'Conner.

The sheriff said she admitted to being the boy's mother. She was set to appear in court Friday.

Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC Baby Michael Homicide Solved On March 3, 1999, a plastic trash bag ... was tossed from a moving vehicle onto the side of Canady Pond Road in southern Cumberland County. Hours later, a soldier driving on the road spotted the bag and what appeared to be a doll inside.

