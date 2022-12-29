When the driver eventually got out of his car, police say he attacked the cyclist causing her to bleed from her mouth.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman said she was chased and then attacked by a man in a car in D.C.

The alleged attack happened on Christmas Eve around 6 p.m. at the intersection of U and 9th streets, Northwest.

Nicole VanDyke told WUSA9 she works for several different food delivery apps, and was in the middle of a food delivery when it happened.

She says the intersection had a flashing red light. She pulled out into the intersection and says a driver did as well, cutting her off.

"So I hit his mirror with my hand out of frustration," said VanDyke. "Then I get to the next light and I realized he was following behind me. So, I make a turn into the opposite lane of traffic to try and get away, but he also makes that turn. We end up doing quite a few circles around the intersection," she said.

Video, captured by a witness in a different vehicle, showed the driver appearing to try to intentionally hit the cyclist.

Eventually, VanDyke says she pulled up onto the sidewalk. She says that's when the driver pulled over and chased her down.

She told WUSA9 the driver didn't say a word to her, "he got out of the car, hit me, got back in the car."

She says it caused her to fall and hit a railing. Even though she was bleeding profusely, she cleaned herself up and continued working.

"To be honest, I needed the money," VanDyke told WUSA9. She says she appears to have a small fracture on her face and is concerned about the medical expenses.

In retrospect, VanDyke told WUSA9 she could have handled things differently but didn't expect it to escalate like this.

"I guess I could have been nicer. I really didn't expect this person to turn around like that" said VanDyke.

She says she'd love an apology. "I understand people can make bad decisions in the moment, and I think that's probably what it was for the dude to attack me."