BARTOW, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl whose father claimed she had been stealing from the family told police her hand was forced onto a hot stove, police said.

Bartow police arrested Felipe Casanova, 39, on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Police said they were called upon Tuesday by the girl's school after she showed up with a bruised eye. A news release stated her right palm also appeared to have a "significant" burn.

Detectives went to speak with Casanova at his home, where he allegedly told them he would use the sort of punishment to "teach her a lesson." He, too, claimed she fell over a stool next to the stove when she pulled away, which caused the black eye, the release said.

Police worked with the Department of Children and Family Services to investigate the case.

