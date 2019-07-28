HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter man and his son are dead following a violent armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach-area bingo parlor Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Waccamaw Bingo off Highway 501.

Stephen "Steve" Johnson, Sr., 73, and his son Stephen "Sparky" Johnson, Jr., 46, both of Sumter, died of gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, according to officials with the Horry County Coroner's Office who also say the pair owned the bingo hall.

Officers say the man entered the store in an apparent robbery attempt, and suddenly opened fired, striking both men.

Officers have released surveillance images of the suspect, who appears to be wearing a bandana or other type of face covering.

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

If you have any information you think can help in this investigation, call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.