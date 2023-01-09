4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store

Three men in a 'Dads Against Predators' group met another man at Target and confronted him. That's when the man pulled out a gun and fired a shot, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer.

The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.

Once the man was in the store, police said the dad group confronted him, wanting to know why he was there. Detectives said a fight broke out between the group and the man, and that's when the man took out a gun and fired a shot that hit one DAP member in the leg.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued for all four men.

The three men in the dad group, Jay Carnicom, Joshua Mundy, and Jason Chipps all face a charge of simple affray. Chipps has turned himself in to authorities with a written promise to appear in court.