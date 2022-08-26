Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery

Danville police are still searching for a 19-year-old they believe was also involved in the robbery.

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy.

Police said officers apprehended a 14-year-old suspect two days after the shooting and charged them with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Friday, police upgraded the teen's charges to first-degree murder.

Investigators are still searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver who they believe was also involved in the robbery. He's wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oliver should call Danville Police at 434-799-6510.