Danville father charged in death of 3-month-old son

DANVILLE, Va. — Police have arrested a 22-year-old in Danville, VA and charged him in the death of his 3-month-old son.

Danville police arrested Antoine Juwan Jefferson of Danville without incident Friday and charged him with felony homicide and felony child abuse, according to investigators.

Police said the investigation started on Aug. 9, when the 3-month-old’s parents drove the baby to the hospital for treatment because the child was unresponsive.

Investigators said the medical staff at Danville’s Sovah Health notified the police.

Detectives said the hospital moved the baby to Duke University Medical Center, where he died Aug. 12.

Investigators said police immediately started a thorough investigation which ended in Friday’s charges based on evidence and collaboration with the Medical Examiner’s office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Danville police at (434) 793-0000.

