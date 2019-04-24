DANVILLE, Va. — A Danville man is facing murder charges in the death of his one-year-old daughter.

John Shore, 30, was arrested in connection with the murder stemming from an incident that took place in January.

The Danville Police Department said on January, 23 Shore brought his one-year-old daughter to the hospital because she was unresponsive. Police said she was suffering from head trauma and was taken to another hospital where she later died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the one-year-old died from repeated blunt force trauma and ruled her death as a homicide.

Shore was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Stuart, VA. He’s facing Felony Murder, and Child Abuse Neglect charges. He’s being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.