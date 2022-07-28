Danville Police investigating death of 23-year-old man

Darick Lamont Richardson II was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Police responded to a call about multiple shots being fired at an apartment complex on Piney Forest Road late Wednesday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers found 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the F and K buildings suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Richardson was flown by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Investigators are working to get more information on what happened.

Residents of the Woodside Village Apartment community and surrounding streets and neighborhoods who may have any surveillance cameras are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the platforms available.

Additionally, anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the available platforms to include calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.