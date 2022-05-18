Man facing charges in 29-year-old's shooting death could be in Winston-Salem or Greensboro

The shooting happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Richmond Boulevard in Danville, VA.

DANVILLE, Va. — A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Danville apartment complex could be in Winston-Salem or Greensboro.

The Danville Police Department is searching for Andrew Jovanni Menjivar.

Menjivar is facing charges for second degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore.

Police said they found Gore suffering from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of the “K” building of the complex.

Detectives do not believe Menhivar is near where the killing happened or any nearby neighborhoods.

Police said he has an address in Winston-Salem and associations in Greensboro.

Investigators said Menjivar was armed when he left the apartment complex and still may be.

Police believe Menjivar ran away from the apartment complex, still with a handgun wearing a white tank top style t-shirt.

Investigators said Gore and Menjivar were acquaintances and this was not a random act.