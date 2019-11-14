DANVILLE, Va. — A Target store was burglarized on Thursday in Danville.

According to the Danville Police Department, employees coming into work found the store had been broken into by damage to the glass doors.

According to evidence, the suspects made entry into the store around 3:30 a.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of electronics, police say.

Police said these pictures are not from the burglary, however, authorities believe these two men may have information about the incident.

Investigators would like to speak with two men who may have information about last night’s burglary at the Danville Target Store.

Danville Police Department

These two men along with anyone else who may have information about the incident is urged to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000.

City of Danville Police Department November 14, 2019 Danville Police seek the public's help following t... he burglary of the Danville Target Store Investigators would like to speak with two men who may have information about last night's burglary at the Danville Target Store. Employee's coming into work this morning found the store had been broken into by damaging the glass doors.

Survey: Holidays bring spending stress for most Americans

The best credit cards for online shopping

'I'm a Survivor' | Gas Station SUV Attack Victim is in a Wheelchair, Grieving Loss of Her Cousin