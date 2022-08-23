x
Student tip leads to arrest in gun seizure at George Washington High School in Danville

A 15-year-old from GW High School in Danville, VA is in custody after bringing a gun to school. A student tip to a security guard led to the arrest.
DANVILLE, Va. — Tuesday afternoon a 15-year-old was placed into custody after bringing a gun to school.

According to Danville police, a fight broke out between students on George Washington High School campus.

A student tip to security guards led to the arrest and alerted faculty of the situation.

School officials immediately placed the school on lock down when they located the gun in the teenager's backpack.

"This case is an example of how members of the community can save lives and improve the safety of everyone when they 'see something and say something' to authorities" said Danville PD in the release.

No students were hurt and the gun was never fired or shown in a threatening way. 

