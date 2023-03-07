Virginia woman arrested for allegedly stabbing mother to death

Officers were called to the residence for a wellness check, Danville police said.

DANVILLE, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from previous reporting.

A Virginia woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother to death on Saturday, July 15, according to the Danville Police Department.

Officers were reportedly called to the 100 block of Wimbish Place for a wellness check. Police said they found Marie Boynton, 61, suffering from multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, and charged her with second-degree murder. Holm is currently being held under no bond, police said.

There are no other suspects, police said.

