Jennifer Carole had just turned 18 years old and was headed to college when she learned that her father and step-mother were bludgeoned to death in Ventura, California, in 1980.

She began shaking when she learned earlier this week that police have taken into custody the man they believe to have killed her family members.

Her father Lyman Smith, a well-known lawyer and his second wife Charlene, described by her stepdaughter as a vivacious and creative young woman, were found in their Ventura home by Carole's younger brother.

For 38 years the family has sought answers as well as the dozens of other family members of the 12 murders linked to the Golden State Killer and some 50 rapes.

Some are calling into question the health of the 72-year-old man, Joseph DeAngelo, suspected of carrying out such attacks following his first court appearance Friday, April 27, when he was wheeled in and slumped over in a wheelchair, offering delayed responses to the judge.

However, Carole calls it an act that should be expected from DeAngelo.

“I found it disgusting. I expect much drama and acting from this man," Carole said. "That’s what he’s about, right? I fully consider him to be a narcissist. I suspect that he’s going to do everything possible to make this about him in one way or another.”

When asked the penalty she would like to see if DeAngelo is convicted, Carole says life in prison rather than the death penalty.

