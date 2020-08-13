Call 713-222-TIPS if you have information that may help make an arrest in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The crime happened on Sunday, June 28 at about 4 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

An 83-year-old man said he was outside the Valero in the 12200 block of Beechnut smoking a cigarette when the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

After the alleged assault, surveillance cameras captured Brown getting in the victim’s car, which was left running. The man tried to stop the assailant by getting in front of the Toyota Camry, but the suspect still drove forward, running over the victim and then fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspect was captured on video returning to the store later that day wearing a black shirt, black pants and red bandanna over his head. The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned July 1 in the 4000 block of Synott.

The victim told police he had just made a purchase inside the store. He said he did not know the victim and the attack was unprovoked.