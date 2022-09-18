x
1 person killed, another goes to hospital after shooting in Davidson County

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons confirmed two people were shot Sunday.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was shot Sunday, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The second shooting victim went to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Simmons said his office is not releasing any victim information right now. The sheriff's office also is not sharing where the shooting happened.

The second victim's condition is unknown.

Sheriff Simmons said the shooting victims drove to nearby Food Lion after the shooting.

The sheriff's office said they are not sharing any more information at this time. This story will be updated when more details from the shooting become available.

