Davidson Co. child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges

Davidson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 9-year-old child was locked inside a dog cage overnight by their parents.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old child was locked inside a dog cage overnight by their parents at a home in Lexington.

Deputies got the child out of the kennel and rushed them to the hospital. The sheriff's office said deputies then forced their way inside the home and found an adult woman, Sarah Starr, and two other children inside. Those children were also taken to EMS on the scene but had no obvious injuries.

After an investigation, detectives charged the child's parents, Jonathan and Sarah Star with felony child abuse. They also later arrested Shelly Barnes for felony child abuse.

All adults are currently in custody.

The child has been released from the hospital and is in the care of social services.

Davidson County Social Services has taken protective custody of all three children who were found at the home, and two other children who live there but were found safe at school.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. to give additional information on the case.

We will be streaming the press conference in this article and on our YouTube page.

