DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man, who is a registered sex offender, is facing several charges that include failure to register a social media account and bigamy, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Timothy Lee Andrews married someone in Davidson County without filing for divorce from his previous spouse, the sheriff says. They say Andrews also failed to register one of his social media accounts, which violates North Carolina sex offender law.

The Davidson County Sex Offender Registration Units say they started investigating the allegations against Andrews in April 22. Andrews received a $15,000 secured bond and placed in Davidson County Jail, officials said.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office

Judge issues ruling favoring sex offenders who sued over 'no trick-or-treat' signs