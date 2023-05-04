Sheriff: Man shoots at Davidson County deputies, turns gun on himself

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said deputies tried serving the man Involuntary Commitment papers.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man shot at Davidson County deputies in Thomasville on Saturday, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.

Sheriff Simmons said the man later turned the gun on himself. He went to the hospital for further treatment. The sheriff isn't sure what the man's condition is.

Deputies went to a home on Myers Road Saturday to serve Involuntary Commitment papers. IVC papers are issued when a court determines that someone with a mental illness needs treatment inside a facility.

Sheriff Simmons said the man started shooting at deputies when they approached the home. They fell back and secured the scene as they waited for negotiators to arrive.

Deputies later learned the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Simmons said all of his deputies are okay, and none were injured.

