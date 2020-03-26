LINWOOD, N.C. — A law enforcement chase that spanned three counties ended with a deputy-involved shooting in Davidson County and the suspect dead on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a silver Mercedes for excessive speeding in the area of Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 3 a.m.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen from the Winston-Salem area and had three people inside.

The chase went through Forsyth County into High Point, then into Greensboro, and then into Davidson County. Officials say multiple items were thrown from the vehicle throughout the chase.

Near the intersection of NC Hwy South 150 and Old Salisbury Road in Linwood, Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies successfully stopped the vehicle using a maneuver.

According to the release, the driver then tried to run over Davidson County deputies that were out of their patrol cars, which resulted in the deputies shooting at the Mercedes.

Investigators said one of the people inside the Mercedes was declared dead at the scene; the second person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the third person was taken into custody.

No Davidson or Forsyth deputies were injured.

The SBI is assisting with the investigating, which is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.

RELATED: Forsyth County deputies involved in deadly shooting related to missing person investigation

RELATED: Lori Vallow saw her now-missing kids as 'zombies,' new court docs say

RELATED: Greensboro police find human remains in woods while searching for shoplifter