Drug-detecting body scanner catches contraband in Davidson County

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office introduces a new drug-detecting body scanner inside the detention center.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — New technology has already helped a Triad sheriff's office clean up its jail.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office recently bought a new body scanner. It caught someone trying to sneak drugs into the jail inside their body.

The sheriff's office showed off the new scanner on facebook.

The sheriff's office also released a statement saying:

We are releasing this information as a courtesy to anyone planning a stay in our facility. If you attempt to hide narcotics, weapons, or other items of contraband to introduce into the Detention Facility, please re-think that decision. No amount of contraband is worth risking the safety and well-being of yourself or the other residents/staff of the Davidson County Detention Center.

On Feb. 23., during the jail's intake process, the body scanner detected drugs in someone's body. Once they started feeling overdose symptoms, they were taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

