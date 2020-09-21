Davidson County duo sentenced for counterfeit money scheme

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two Davidson County residents were sentenced in federal court for creating and using counterfeit money.
James David Shores, 37, and Jessica Rose Alford, 22, attempted to defraud the United States by producing fake money and using it to make purchases across North Carolina, authorities said. The pair spent thousands of counterfeit dollars at various Home Depot and Lowe's Home Improvement stores in the state, according to the sentencing report.
The scheme landed Shores with three years in prison with three years of supervised parole, while Alford received 27 months in prison with three years of parole, officials said. Shores and Alford were ordered to pay $241,160 and $212,880 in restitution.