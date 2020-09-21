Davidson County duo sentenced for counterfeit money scheme

Two people in Davidson County have been arrested and sentenced to multiple years in prison for making and using counterfeit money.

James David Shores, 37, and Jessica Rose Alford, 22, attempted to defraud the United States by producing fake money and using it to make purchases across North Carolina, authorities said. The pair spent thousands of counterfeit dollars at various Home Depot and Lowe's Home Improvement stores in the state, according to the sentencing report.