Christopher Ryan Burgess,31, was arrested Monday for two separate incidents that happened in 2018.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, both incidents happened in the Linwood/Southmont areas of Davidson County.

Charges from the first incident include 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Assault on a Child under 12, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and Communicating Threats.

Charges from the second incident include 2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to kill, 2 counts of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and 2 counts of Communicating Threats.

Burgess was arrested and taken into custody at the Davidson County Court House while appearing on a pending assault charge.

He is currently being held at the Davidson County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

