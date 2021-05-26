Davidson County man facing several charges after investigation reveals he was distributing child porn: deputies

Thomas Hickerson is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $2.1 million dollar secured bond.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been arrested on warrants for arrest for several counts of sex offender registry violations according to deputies.

On Feb 15, deputies received a complaint about Thomas Michael Hickerson, a registered sex offender, who was allegedly disturbing child pornography through Kik, an instant messaging application in the Arcadia Community.

Following the complaint, detectives began an investigation into the allegations. They ultimately executed a search warrant on a residence in the Arcadia community of Davidson County.

On May 19, Hickerson was apprehended on warrants for arrest for six (6) counts of sex offender registry violations - fail to inform the registering Sheriff of a new online identifier as mandated by the sex offender registry.

Detectives seized electronic media devices from the residence and completed extractions from those devices. As a result, detectives found evidence of Hickerson disturbing child pornography.

Monday, Hickerson was additionally charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and another two counts of sex offender registry violations - fail to inform the registering Sheriff of a new online identifier.