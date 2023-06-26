Davidson County sheriff with lots of evidence and several suspects following burnouts

Shocking video obtained by WFMY News 2 shows people driving in circles in a Wallberg parking lot over the weekend.

WALLBURG, N.C. — Tire marks cover much of a Wallberg parking lot. They were put there Friday and Saturday night by people who were doing donuts and burnouts.

At one point, fire and a smoke plum rose from the concrete, it happened in a strip mall parking lot as hundreds of people watched.

"I mean how (do) they don't think about the businesses? How they don't think about anybody getting hurt from this? Because playing with fire is the worst thing," said Salah Hassan.

Hassan works at Wallberg Tabacco. He said drivers should think twice before putting people and their livelihood in jeopardy.

"This business supports me and my big family, so if anything happened to the business, we're gonna get destroyed," expressed Hassan.

Davidson County sheriff Richie Simmons says deputies and the State Highway Patrol rushed to the scene to break the takeover up. There they found several people, including teenagers and adults.

"It's careless and reckless driving, it's disorderly conduct, there's several things," said Simmons.

Simmons says people who wish to drive in circles should find a safer place to go.

"They do this in safe manners and stuff like that, at racetracks, so we know that there's an alternative to doing this and doing it in a safe manner that's what we're wanting people to do," explained Simmons.

Deputies are still gathering evidence to present to the D-A's office.

While arrests are expected, Hassan hopes they won't come back and do it again.

"We all learn from our mistakes, and I hope they will learn that was something bad to do," said Hassan.

Sheriff Simmons says after they broke up the gathering, drivers who left moved on to commit crimes in other parts of the Triad.

The High Point police department says they responded to two intersections where people were doing burnouts.

