Davidson County detention center fully staffed, stark contrast from larger Triad agencies

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is currently fully staffed at their detention center. This is a big difference from other Triad agencies with over 100 openings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — No one wants to hear the sound of a siren, but without deputies and officers, there would be no one to keep the community safe.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are struggling to fill their rosters. That's why Davidson County Deputy Kent Smallwood says he got into the field.

"There are not enough people getting into this, you know, everybody wants to make a change, but not enough people stepping up to do it," he said.

While the Davidson County sheriff's office is short five deputies, other Triad agencies have closer to 20 open positions.

Smallwood and Kierstyn McCoy are part of the county's new hires. The agency hired 69 new employees within the last year, all of which are still with the sheriff's office.

"I actually worked customer service before this, so it actually helps me to speak to people a little bit better," said McCoy.

Since graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training, they're now in-field training.

"You pretty much ride along, take notes, and just see how the deputies respond to different calls," Smallwood explained.

To keep and attract more deputies like Smallwood and McCoy, the state attorney general is proposing a plan to offer hiring bonuses and further education incentives.

"This is what is building the future, so what you put in is what you're gonna get out. So, these people rely on us to show up when they need us and the finances have to be there to hire new people and support the ones that are here," said Smallwood.

Simmons is also backing the Bring Back Our Heroes bill which allows retired law enforcement officers to return to the workforce without impacting their retirement plan.