Ledford High School science teacher accused of having sexual relations with student, school district says

Andrew John Myers, 31, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including 18 counts of Sexual Activity with a Student by a Teacher.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Ledford High School science teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a student, according to the sheriff's office and the school district.

Administrators with the Davidson County School System became aware of an inappropriate relationship between a faculty member and a student at Ledford High School in May.

An investigation was immediately initiated.

Andrew John Myers, 31, was suspended from his duties and has since been terminated after being with the Davidson County School District since August 2015.

The 17-year-old student was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center when investigators learned that Myers used his authority to groom and pressure the student into a relationship that is believed to have gone on for approximately three months.

The relationship took place on and off school property, according to deputies.

Myers was arrested Thursday and charged with 18 counts of Sexual Activity with a Student by a Teacher, 18 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Student, and two counts of 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offenses.

Myers was placed in the county jail under a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with us for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.