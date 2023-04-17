Davidson County woman faces felony charges for clothing scam, officials say

Several people reported to the Sheriff's office that they ordered clothes from Laura Smith and never received them.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman faces felony charges for a clothing scam.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, they received several reports starting in March from residents who said they ordered clothes from Laura Smith and did not receive them.

Detectives launched an investigation and found that between December 2022 and February 2023, five people were scammed out of their money.

Those people told the sheriff's office that they tried to contact Smith several times about their purchased clothing items and stopped receiving information updates about their orders.

On April 14, detectives arrested Smith and charged her with five counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Smith has a court date of June 1 at the Lexington Court House.

Beginning on March 3rd, 2023 Detectives began to receive several reports in reference to individuals ordering clothing... Posted by Davidson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 17, 2023

