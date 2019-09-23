RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies say a man wound up in jail on multiple charges after they found drug paraphernalia in his car.

They assisted Highway Patrol with a car accident. That is when they saw the items in plain view of the car 34-year-old Larry Land was driving.

They found out that he had outstanding warrants through the Thomasville police department for several crimes including breaking and entering a vehicle.



Land is facing multiple charges including drug possession charges. He was given a $30,000 secured bond for his Davidson county charges and $10,000 for his Randolph county charges.

He'll appear in court September 30th.

RELATED: Medical Assistance Call Turns To Drug Bust In Graham: Deputies

RELATED: Trio Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges In Alamance County

RELATED: Mom, 11-year-old arrested after THC gummies make classmate sick