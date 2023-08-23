Rescue squad member being charged with cruelty to animals, Davie County deputies say

The Davie County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Logan C. Cartner is accused of shooting a dog during a medical call.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County Rescue Squad member is facing a charge after being accused of shooting a dog in Mocksville, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Davie County Animal Services responded to a complaint related to dog abuse on Wednesday, Aug. 16. on Davie Academy Road in Mocksville. The Davie County EMS and the Davie County Rescue Squad were on the scene at the time, according to Davie County deputies.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said a member of the Rescue Squad had shot a dog at the residence while responding to a call.

After the Davie County Animal Services conducted an investigation, detectives said 27-year-old Logan C. Cartner of Mocksville is being charged with one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Cartner was served by criminal summons on Tuesday, Aug. 22. and has a court date of September 14.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.