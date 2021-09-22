x
Crime

Mocksville man arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a 17 month old child

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County deputies arrested a Mocksville man who they said had large amounts of child sexual abuse material in his home.

Homeland Security Agents also assisted in conducting the search warrant on Stagecoach Road.

Deputies arrested Steven Tyler Smith, 22, on September 15. He is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

A 17-month-old victim was also identified and is now safe and receiving proper services.

Smith is being held on a $500,000 secured bond in the Davie County Detention Center.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-751-6238.