KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The search of a local field on Ogden School road in Kernersville has ended.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office along with Kernersville police and the NC State Forensic Anthropology team were searching the area after receiving a tip that there may be possible evidence of a serious crime in the marsh.

As of 3:43 p.m. WFMY learned that the field has been released back to the owners.

According to Forsyth County authorities, no evidence of a crime was found.

Wednesday detectives were seen focusing on a particular spot and appeared to pull something out around 10:30 a.m.

They were joined by the North Carolina Highway Patrol who deployed their Phantom Drone.

Major Elliot said at this time they do not have a possible victim and would not reveal details of what crime or incident the search may be related to. Adaure Achumba spoke to the owner of the property who says he'd been going down that pasture to feed his 67 cows, but there was no indication that anything unusual had happened.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office searches a field on Ogden School Road after a call that there may be evidence of a serious crime.

Deputies would not confirm the nature of the evidence. They were seen clearing brush from the area with a weed-whacker.

Investigators have brought in a cadaver dog indicating they could be searching for a body. Sheriff Kimbrough says the dogs have given 'positive indications' that a body is in that field.

Chief Deputy Joyner said, "We're looking for evidence a crime did occur and that includes potentially a body.“

They also believe the search is related to a possible crime that could have happened in late January or early February, but could not elaborate.

The search ended in the late hours on Monday because nothing turned up and the night sky took over. But, the Sheriff's Office says they will be back out searching Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said they've exhausted all 'mechanical methods' and will be taking a more 'hands-on approach' in the search. Meaning, they'll be using less equipment Tuesday morning in their efforts, and the forensic team from NC State may not be there.

Investigators have also been combing the surrounding bushes and a nearby creek.

WFMY News 2 did see an inmate on the scene of the investigation. The Sheriff's Office confirmed an inmate was there, but could not say how he was connected.

Reporter Jess Winters talked with the owner of the cow pasture that is being searched, it's private property. Search warrants were obtained to dig on his land.

Leo Whicker said he has no idea what could turn up on his land, but he is concerned.

Meanwhile, neighbors also say they're on edge.

"I want to see what's going on, if there is a body," Nathan Ellis said. "You get the feeling you may not be safe being in your own yard."

Investigators have been searching since Friday, but started to dig Monday.

