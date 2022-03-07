Police: Florida couple on bikes found dead with throats slashed

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years," the police chief said.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after they say a husband and wife who were riding bicycles were found with their throats slashed on the side of a Daytona Beach road.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said officers responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to a possible hit-and-run call after someone saw two people laying in the grass, according to an interview posted by WESH 2 reporter Claire Metz.

But when they arrived, police noticed the couple had multiple stab wounds and that their throats had been slashed, Young said in the video.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years," the chief continued.

Young told the news station that investigators believe the couple was riding their bicycles home from Main Street, where the Daytona Bike Week motorcycle event is being held. He added that while the department can't rule anything out, the attack doesn't appear to be a robbery.

Investigators are searching for the man who may be responsible for the attack, but have limited information.

In a tweet, the police chief said they're looking for a man of unknown race with light or white colored pants and possibly a backpack.

"We can’t make heads or tails of it at this time, but I can tell you we will spare no expense and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that this community is safe...," Young said in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Daytona Beach Police Detective Howell at 386-671-5257.