DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Police say two people face animal cruelty charges after officers found a dead dog at their home.

According to a release, police responded to a home on Edmonds Street for a report of animal cruelty on Thursday. Officers found a dog that was "obviously dead" inside of a fenced lot. Police say they also found a malnourished rabbit and another dog that was in good condition.

Michael Bolling, 30, and Sarah Simerly, 22, were charged with felony animal cruelty.

The surviving dog and the rabbit were taken to the Danville Area Humane Society.

Investigators say the dead dog was sent for a necropsy (an animal autopsy) to determine the cause of death.

Bolling and Simerly were taken to jail on a secured $1,500 bond each.

