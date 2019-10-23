DANVILLE, Va. — The Danville Police Department is warning the public about a potentially deadly batch of heroin laced with illegally sourced fentanyl.

Police say several people needed medical treatment within the last week after they took what they believed to be heroin. The people were from Danville and the surrounding area. Danville Police are not aware of any deaths in relation to the incidents.

According to a release, The Danville Police Department was notified of the overdoses by family and friends of the patients.

So far in the investigation, police have arrested Damion Reed, 28. He is suspected of trafficking the batch of drugs contributing to the overdoses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the risk for anyone coming into contact with this batch of illegal drugs still exists.

Those with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000

According to the Center for Disease Control, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain…It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine…It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects…much of the synthetic opioid overdose increase may be due to illegally made fentanyl.”

Damion Reed

Danville Police Department

: Man Arrested On Drug Charges While In Parking Lot Of Dollar General In Randleman

: 2nd Arrest Made in Glenn High Student's Murder: Winston-Salem Police

: The Opioid Crisis Is Forcing More Kids Into The Foster System

: Judge's Overdose Death Shines Another Light on the Impact of Drug Abuse