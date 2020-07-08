RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly car crash on I-73 Friday.
Highway Patrol said the crash involving two cars, happened after 1 p.m.
Deputies said the accident happened northbound on I-73 in Randolph County near the Guilford County line.
Investigators said a tractor-trailer and a passenger car hit each other resulting in the crash.
Deputies are on the scene of the incident, according to investigators.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.
