Deadly wrong-way crash on US-220 in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a 30-year-old woman is dead after a crash on US-220.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Greensboro police originally gave us the wrong date of this crash. We have since reached out to confirm the actual date of the crash in an effort of transparency.

A woman died after a head-on crash on US-220 in Greensboro over the weekend, according to police.

On Sept. 30, Greensboro police said they received a call around 2:07 a.m. to US-220 N near the exit of US 29 S/ Bus 85 S about a crash with injuries. When police arrived, they found two vehicles had hit head-on.

During an investigation, detectives said 30-year-old Brittany Hall was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry north on US-220 while 34-year-old Onique Porter was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz the wrong way south of US-220 before running into Hall.

Police said Porter had life-threatening injuries from the crash. Hall died on the scene, according to police.

Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

