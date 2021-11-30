Deadly crash temporarily closes multiple lanes of I-40 in Mebane

Troopers said the crash happened northbound near Buckhorn Road.

MEBANE, N.C. — A deadly crash has shut down multiple lanes of I-40/85 in Mebane Tuesday.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash right before 9 a.m.

Investigators said the crash happened northbound near Buckhorn Road in Orange County.

Troopers said the crash involved two passenger cars and a commercial motor vehicle. Detectives said one person has died.

Two northbound lanes of I-40/85 near the Buckhorn Road exit are currently closed and will remain closed during the investigation.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.