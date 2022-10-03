Off-duty firefighter shot, another man killed in Salisbury

Police said two men were shot outside a home on Sunset Drive Thursday morning. One of the victims was identified as an off-duty firefighter.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot, including an off-duty firefighter, in Salisbury Thursday morning, police said.

Salisbury police were called to a reported shooting on Sunset Drive, near the intersection of Highway 150 and Jake Alexander Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 a.m. When officers got to the home, they found two men who had been shot in the front yard.

Police said one of the victims had been shot multiple times. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where the man who'd been shot multiple times, died. The other victim was identified as a Salisbury firefighter.

Detectives haven't released the identity of either victim at this time. No arrests have been announced and police haven't released any suspect information at this time.

Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.