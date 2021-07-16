Man arrested in connection with street racing crash that killed 6-year-old

Donnie Cobb is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy in Gaston County last month.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Kings Mountain man was arrested late Thursday in connection with a street racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy last month.

Donnie Ray Cobb, 46, is facing multiple charges for a crash that resulted in the death of Liam Lagunas on June 26. Troopers said Cobb and another driver were speeding on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Spring Road when the two cars sideswiped each other, sending Cobb's car across the median where he crashed into a car driven by Santiago Lagunas.

Troopers said Liam Lagunas was properly buckled in the backseat at the time of the crash. He was rushed to a hospital where he died the next day. Santiago Lagunas was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Cobbs was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Cobb was booked just before midnight Thursday night. He is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, reckless driving, DWI and speed competition. He is being held without bond in the Gaston County Jail. Cobb is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Highway Patrol said witnesses told investigators that Cobb and the other driver, identified as 20-year-old Gracie Eves, were driving in excess of 90 mph before the crash.

"One bad decision not only affects you, but it affects everyone around you," Trooper Pierce said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts