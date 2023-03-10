Family searching for answers in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case

High Point police are still looking for the person responsible for killing a man and leaving the scene on Oct. 16.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A family is still searching for answers after their loved one was hit and killed in a crash in High Point, according to police.

It happened on Oct. 16, 2022.

High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.

Investigators said they want to hear from anyone who may remember seeing a Honda Accord with damage to the side and hood around the time of the crash. High Point police said they are not sure about the color of the car.

Detectives are working to bring closure to a family that is still waiting for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Callers who provide tips leading to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.