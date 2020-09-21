Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Greensboro hit-and-run

Police said Paul Voss hit and killed Anthony Hill on Madre Place in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police charged a man with first-degree murder in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police were called to Madre Place shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. They were told there was a hit-and-run with injuries.

Officers found Anthony Douglas Hill, 53, dead at the scene.

Police identified Paul Steven Voss, Jr., 50, as the suspect. Voss surrendered himself to authorities and has been charged with capital murder.