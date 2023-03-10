x
Crime

Arrest made in deadly High Point home invasion that started with a kidnapping, police say

Police said an arrest has been made in a deadly home invasion that is also connected to a Kernersville kidnapping.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — BREAKING: Police said Thursday an arrest has been made in a Kernersville kidnapping that led to a deadly home invasion in High Point.

Police haven't given the suspect(s) names or charges yet. 

It happened last Thursday and started with a kidnapping on Old Salem Road in Kernersville. Police said the suspects kidnapped two people and then drove to High Point. Investigators said the suspects broke into a home on Westdale Drive and shot and killed a man who was inside. 

Police identified 27-year-old Kristian Tillman-Little as the man shot to death. 

The two people who were inside the car got out and started banging on doors for help. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

