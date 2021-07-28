Investigation launched after two people found dead after fire: Iredell County deputies

The sheriff's office says there were four people known to be living at the house, but a domestic situation prompted one person to leave hours before.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were found dead after a fire tore through a home in Iredell County on Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the fire on Loram Drive in Troutman was reported around 9 p.m. that night, and firefighters from the Troutman Fire Department and other agencies spent the night tackling the flames. According to them, an adult son who lived at the home arrived at his grandmother's home and found it engulfed in flames, calling it in.

Investigators from the sheriff's office said three other people were last known to be living at the home, but only two bodies were found after the fire was put out. The sheriff's office noted a domestic situation had unfolded a few hours earlier, which resulted in the aforementioned son leaving the house.

The on-scene investigation was still active as of noon on Wednesday, July 28, and remained ongoing. The cause of death has not been determined, and the identities of the deceased have not yet been released. Additionally, the cause and origin of the fire have yet to be determined.