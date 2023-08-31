x
Crime

Shooting turns into a homicide investigation in the Triad, police say

Greensboro police said 41-year-old Devoughn Leon Carthen died after a shooting on Overland Heights.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to police. 

The Greensboro Police Department said they received a call to the 3900 block of Overland Heights in reference to an 'aggravated assault'.

When police arrived, they said they found 41-year-old Devoughn Leon Carthen suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he died as a result of his injuries. 

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

