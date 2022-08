This investigation is ongoing.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the area of Pinewood Acres around 9:44 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person who had been shot.

EMS, firefighters and deputies arrived to the scene to initiate life saving measures, but the victim died from their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective J. Allen at 336-641-5963 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.