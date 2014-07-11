Deadly teen shootings have Triad cities paying for prevention

Two teenagers died in separate shootings on Monday. City leaders are putting more funding toward curbing teen violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In Greensboro, police said they've arrested a suspect after a shooting left an 18-year-old dead. A separate shooting on the same day in Burlington still has police looking for the suspect.

It's the recent rise in teen violence and shootings that has cities ramping up their efforts to curb youth violence.

Burlington and Greensboro are focusing on putting more money into programs.

Burlington City Community Engagement Manager, Morgan Lasater, said the deaths have an impact on the community.

"It impacts our law enforcement, it impacts our first responders, we know it's difficult for our community and it's traumatic, so it's important work for all of our partners and the city to really be apart of the solution and try to make efforts to change outcomes for these kids," Lasater said.

This year, Burlington's city council dedicated more than a 100,000 dollars in their budget to go toward programs that help combat teen violence.

It includes the Positive Attitude Youth Center, which has lots of after school programs.

There's also the CityGate Dream Center, focused on changing outcomes for kids.

Greensboro's City Council approved their budget, which also includes funding to combat teen violence.

500,000 dollars goes towards the Gate City Cure Violence Coalition. It's a program that uses mediation to reduce teen crime and gun violence.

Program Supervisor, Starmecca Parham said it's her goal to stop the increase in crime in some areas of the city.

"Violence can happen anywhere, and our biggest thing is anytime a teen gets in trouble, or something happens, they want to tie it to something gang related, instead of figuring out what it's really about, it could simply be over a girl, or something happening at school, or something happening between a group of friends, it doesn't always have to be gang related at all," Parham said.

The coalition suggests keeping teens busy for the summer and there are several ways you can do that. Here's a list of programs and events teens can get involved in.

EVENTS:

Peace Week with the Gate City Cure Violence Coalition July 11-16 Greensboro More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro Activities continue through the summer More information can be found here on their website.

Positive Attitude Youth Center Summer Enrichment Program Program continues through the center. More information can be found here on their website.

CityGate Dream Center sports camps July 11-14 Burlington More information can be found here on their website.

Midnight Basketball Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1. Organizers hope to keep it going throughout the summer. For more information call 336-307-6332 or email HPCBALLHAWGS@GMAIL.COM See our story about the program here.

