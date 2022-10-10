Women sentenced in deadly SUV attack at Greensboro gas station

Meranda Watlington received a sentence of life without parole. Fana Felton received a sentence of up to six to nine years in prison.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton guilty on several charges Friday. The two women were arrested in a deadly SUV attack at a Greensboro gas station back in October 2019.

Greensboro police responded to the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in 2019 about a fight.

Witnesses reported a car had run over six people.

30-year-old Zanelle Tucker died of her injuries.

At the time, the two suspects in the car received charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Watlington received a sentence of life without parole.

Felton received a sentence of up to six to nine years in prison.

