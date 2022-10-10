x
Crime

Women sentenced in deadly SUV attack at Greensboro gas station

Meranda Watlington received a sentence of life without parole. Fana Felton received a sentence of up to six to nine years in prison.
Credit: Greensboro PD
Meranda Watlington, Fana Felton

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton guilty on several charges Friday. The two women were arrested in a deadly SUV attack at a Greensboro gas station back in October 2019. 

Greensboro police responded to the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in 2019 about a fight. 

Witnesses reported a car had run over six people. 

30-year-old Zanelle Tucker died of her injuries.

At the time, the two suspects in the car received charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

Watlington received a sentence of life without parole. 

Felton received a sentence of up to six to nine years in prison.

