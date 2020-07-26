Eden police said Rueben Dillard was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are investigating after a man was accused of murdering a 23-year-old man Saturday night, according to investigators.

Investigators said 24-year-old Rueben Omar Dillard has been accused of murdering Alexander Lee Pulliam.

Police said Dillard was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Investigators said officers responded to a call after 10 p.m. Saturday evening about a body lying on the ground on Riverside Drive.

Eden police said after a thorough investigation and speaking with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, they obtained warrants on Dillard for the murder of Pulliam.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Eden police at (336) 623-9755.