Death investigation underway after body of 67-year-old man found in Randolph County

Deputies said they got a call for a reference welfare check in the White’s Chapel Rd. area of Staley for Kent Morris Smith, 67, on Friday.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a 67-year-old man was found near a trail in Randolph County.

According to deputies, they got a call for a reference welfare check in the White’s Chapel Rd. area of Staley for Kent Morris Smith, 67, on Friday.

Friends and family of Smith were last in contact with him the day prior at around 3:00 pm and were unable to reach him on Friday, deputies said.

A search went into play Friday and on Saturday Smith's body and his four-wheeler were found close to a trail just over a tenth of a mile from his home.